UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UWMC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. 37,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,700. The firm has a market cap of $356.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.96. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $605.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UWM by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,364,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 8,171.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,610 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 88,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 553,738 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

