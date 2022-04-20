Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Valens stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 1,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.93.
Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens (VLNS)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.