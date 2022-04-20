Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Valens stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 1,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

