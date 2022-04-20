Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also commented on VLEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($35.48) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,054. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

