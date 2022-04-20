Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $111.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.