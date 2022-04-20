Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $259.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Valmont for the first quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is enhancing productivity and the overall cost structure through restructuring actions. The Irrigation unit is also witnessing strong sales. The Engineered Support Structures unit is witnessing sales volume growth and favorable pricing as well as demand in the wireless communications market. Investments by carriers to support infrastructure buildup are expected to drive demand in wireless communications. Valmont is pursuing acquisitions to boost growth. However, higher raw material costs are hurting margins in the Utility Support and Coatings segments. Supply chain disruptions have also put pressure on its shipments. The company’s high debt level is another concern.”

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.45. 1,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.79. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.17. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after buying an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 817,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

