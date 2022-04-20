Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.000-$13.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

NYSE VMI traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.79. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.