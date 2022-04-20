Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “
Separately, UBS Group downgraded Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,369,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Valneva (Get Rating)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
