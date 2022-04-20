Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($118.28) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on Varta in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on Varta in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective on Varta in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €94.33 ($101.43).

VAR1 opened at €87.74 ($94.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €105.49. Varta has a 12-month low of €78.50 ($84.41) and a 12-month high of €165.90 ($178.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.15.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

