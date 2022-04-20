Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of VSTA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.41 million. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 932,073 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,048 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 349,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

