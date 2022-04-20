Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Vaxart stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. 32,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,216. The stock has a market cap of $569.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.41. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vaxart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Vaxart by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vaxart by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vaxart by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

