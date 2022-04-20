Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 11,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $263,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,879,378.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Grant Pickering sold 14,288 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $356,342.72.

PCVX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.53. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,051,000 after buying an additional 178,028 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

