VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $380.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.97. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%. Analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,269,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 462,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,372,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,951,000 after acquiring an additional 176,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 238,896 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 80,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,988,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 68,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

