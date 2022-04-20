Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,283. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,252 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 31.2% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 306,155 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,317,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 148,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

