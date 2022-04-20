Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Veolia Environnement from €38.00 ($40.86) to €39.00 ($41.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of VEOEY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 365,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,884. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

