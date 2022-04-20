Veritas Investment Research Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by stock analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.50.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,205. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$62.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a current ratio of 11.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53. The firm had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 7.2865276 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.