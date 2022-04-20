Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 665.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares during the period. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.