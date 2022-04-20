Vertiv (VRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Vertiv to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vertiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE VRT opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.
In other news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,553,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,757,000 after acquiring an additional 67,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Vertiv by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.
Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.
