Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

