Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Acquires 8 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court acquired 8 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,754 ($22.82) per share, with a total value of £140.32 ($182.57).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Martin Court acquired 8 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,901 ($24.73) per share, with a total value of £152.08 ($197.87).

On Wednesday, February 16th, Martin Court purchased 8 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,979 ($25.75) per share, for a total transaction of £158.32 ($205.98).

Shares of LON:VCT traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,768 ($23.00). 33,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,751. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,876.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,713 ($22.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.39).

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($30.31) price objective on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victrex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,667.78 ($34.71).

Victrex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

