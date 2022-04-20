Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VKTX opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after buying an additional 322,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 83,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 48,380 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.