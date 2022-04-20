Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Sells $14,342.00 in Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) insider Marie Fogel sold 1,775 shares of Vince stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $14,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $314,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marie Fogel sold 1,129 shares of Vince stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $9,856.17.

On Thursday, March 17th, Marie Fogel sold 524 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,192.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Marie Fogel sold 1,300 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $10,400.00.

VNCE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 7,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Vince Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vince by 2,032.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vince in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vince in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

