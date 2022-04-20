Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

VINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Vincerx from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Vincerx from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vincerx in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vincerx from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vincerx from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of VINC remained flat at $$2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,860. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vincerx has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52.

Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. Equities analysts expect that Vincerx will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vincerx by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vincerx by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vincerx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,839 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vincerx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 292,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

