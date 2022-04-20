Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is a wine producer with direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S. Vintage Wine Estates Inc., formerly known as BESPOKE CAP ACQ, is based in SANTA ROSA, Calif. “

VWE traded up 0.04 on Wednesday, hitting 10.51. 3,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 7.60 and a 12 month high of 13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.37 million and a PE ratio of 1,054.05.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.26 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 83.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 81.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

