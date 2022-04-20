Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Virgin Money UK to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 228.11 ($2.97).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 171.97 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.20. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($66,744.73).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

