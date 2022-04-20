Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) & Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Head to Head Contrast

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Viridian Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 892.18 -$35.01 million N/A N/A Viridian Therapeutics $2.96 million 143.48 -$79.41 million ($7.69) -2.13

Sera Prognostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viridian Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Viridian Therapeutics -2,680.16% N/A -47.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sera Prognostics and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 700.87%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 112.02%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Viridian Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED. The company was formerly known as Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2021. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

