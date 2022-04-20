Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) will report sales of $726.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.17 million and the lowest is $691.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visteon.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of VC opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.19. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $134.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

