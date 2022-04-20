Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €224.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €224.00 ($240.86) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.41% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($333.33) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($220.43) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €242.33 ($260.57).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €153.00 ($164.52) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €160.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €176.58. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a 12-month high of €248.00 ($266.67). The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.17.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

