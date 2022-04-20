Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €308.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €308.00 ($331.18) price target by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($333.33) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($317.20) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €242.33 ($260.57).

VOW3 opened at €153.00 ($164.52) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a 1-year high of €248.00 ($266.67). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €160.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €176.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

