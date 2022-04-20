Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €310.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €310.00 ($333.33) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOW3. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($220.43) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €242.33 ($260.57).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €153.00 ($164.52) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €160.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €176.58. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a 12 month high of €248.00 ($266.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.17.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

