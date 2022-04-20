Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOR. B. Riley cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOR opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

