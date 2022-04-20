Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

IGD stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,752,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 445,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 152,897 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 41,773 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

