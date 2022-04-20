Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) will post $28.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $6.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 334.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $44.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $68.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $38.10 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $65.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.51. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. The company had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million.

VYGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $363.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,933 shares of company stock worth $124,170 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,195,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 73,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

