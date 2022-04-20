VSE (VSEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect VSE to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.27 million, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
