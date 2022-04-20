VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.54% and a negative net margin of 496.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VYNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 934,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.96.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

Earnings History and Estimates for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

