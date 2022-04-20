W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00.

NYSE:TDG traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $648.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $649.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.26. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

