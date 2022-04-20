W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00.
- On Tuesday, February 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00.
NYSE:TDG traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $648.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $649.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.26. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.
TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.