Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $129.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.78.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 100.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.6% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

