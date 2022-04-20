Warburg Research Reiterates €10.30 Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) received a €10.30 ($11.08) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SZU. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($17.63) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($14.52) price target on Südzucker in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.05) price target on Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.09) price target on Südzucker in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Südzucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.19 ($14.18).

Shares of SZU opened at €12.79 ($13.75) on Wednesday. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €9.75 ($10.48) and a 12 month high of €14.62 ($15.72). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

