Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DISCA. Bank of America raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

DISCA opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

