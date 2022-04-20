Washington Federal, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Federal in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAFD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 12,006.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $218,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

About Washington Federal (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.