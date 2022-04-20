Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 133.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

WRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,198,000 after purchasing an additional 503,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 107,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 33,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.