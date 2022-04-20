Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 6,101 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wayfair stock opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.28. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.39 and a 1 year high of $339.56.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.29.
Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
