Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 6,101 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wayfair stock opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.28. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.39 and a 1 year high of $339.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Wayfair by 622.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $30,661,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.29.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

