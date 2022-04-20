Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 1,252 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09.

W opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.39 and a 52-week high of $339.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.28.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 17.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 41.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 127.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.