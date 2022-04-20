Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

NYSE W opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $99.39 and a 52-week high of $339.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,572. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

