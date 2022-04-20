Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.63.
WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
NYSE:WBS opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,123,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,599,000 after purchasing an additional 213,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after buying an additional 326,552 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,672,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,537,000 after buying an additional 44,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
