Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.63.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:WBS opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,123,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,599,000 after purchasing an additional 213,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after buying an additional 326,552 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,672,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,537,000 after buying an additional 44,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

