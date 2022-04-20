Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

