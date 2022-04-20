Wedbush Comments on RH’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $5.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.63. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $348.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.57. RH has a 12-month low of $313.85 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,548 shares of company stock worth $136,773,997. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,770,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

