Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capri (CPRI)

Capri (NYSE: CPRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2022 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2022 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has constantly been deploying resources to expand product offerings, upgrade distribution infrastructure, create seamless omni-channel capabilities and deepen engagement with customers. The company has been reinforcing its position in the luxury fashion space, and looks to maximize the potentials of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands through expanded products and categories. Capri Holdings reported better-than-anticipated third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year on year. Impressively, management raised fiscal year revenues and earnings per share view. However, product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain bottlenecks are some of the challenges the company is currently facing.”

4/7/2022 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2022 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $72.00.

3/25/2022 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – Capri is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,393. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,411,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Capri by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after buying an additional 452,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

