WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, April 17th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$115.68 million for the quarter.
