Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $408.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $408.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.77.

SBNY opened at $288.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $216.00 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 61.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

