Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $496.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $486.00 to $496.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.63.

Shares of LMT opened at $459.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $435.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.07. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

